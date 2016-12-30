The Wenatchee World

Civil Rights and Social Justice Awards nominees released

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee’s Diversity Advisory Committee announced the nine nominees for its 13th annual Civil Rights & Social Justice Awards.

Nominees will be recognized at the Jan. 12 City Council meeting and winners are to be announced Jan. 14 at the Multicultural and Martin Luther King Jr. Festival at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

Individuals

Linda Belton: Belton is the founder of Small Miracles, a program that provides free lunches during summer months to children…

