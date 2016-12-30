Feds begin process to stop Methow Valley mining

They can be mailed to Bureau of Land Management, Oregon State Office, P.O. Box 2965, Portland, OR 97208-2965 or emailed to BLM_OR_WA_WITHDRAWALS@blm.gov

MAZAMA — In a move that drew praise from local businesses, residents and politicians, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Friday segregated 340,079 acres in the Methow Valley from rules that oversee mining on federal lands.

The agency’s notice in the Federal Register means that the land surrounding Mazama is now temporarily withdrawn from new mineral exploration and development for two years. During that time, federal agencies will evaluate whether to extend the withdrawal for 20 years, and federal legislation to permanently remove the land from major mining operations may also be considered.

“It’s a wonderful New Year’s gift to the Methow Valley,” said Maggie Coon, a leader of the Methow Headwaters Campaign, a group of citizens and business owners which began pushing for the withdrawal in February.

The nonprofit group formed in response to an application by the Vancouver, B.C., company Blue River Resources, which submitted an application to the U.S. Forest Service to explore for copper on Flagg Mountain, which overlooks Mazama.

Local residents and businesses worried about the potential impacts of a large-scale mine to a thriving tourist industry that is based on the surrounding pristine national forest. Nearly one million visitors come to the Methow Valley every year, spending spend more than $150 million to enjoy a variety of recreational opportunities, as well as the wildlife and rural communities.

Methow Headwaters is now supported by over 2,000 citizens, 135 businesses and numerous organizations, and local and tribal governments. It also has bipartisan political support.

In Friday’s news release from Methow Headwaters, Sen. Linda Evans Parlette, R-Wenatchee, commented, “The community in the Methow Valley is united in its desire to maintain the area’s rural character, and safeguard the lands and waters at the heart of the local economy. I appreciate that the Department of Interior realizes the importance of the Methow Headwaters, and has initiated the withdrawal process in response to the community’s appeal.”

Colville Tribal Chairman Michael Marchand added, “We have supported the Methow Headwaters mineral withdrawal because the Methow is aboriginal territory for the Colville Tribes that must be maintained for future generations to enjoy and steward. The protection that a mineral withdrawal offers these lands will complement the Colville Tribes’ longstanding and ongoing efforts to restore critical habitat in the Methow with federal, state, and local partners.”

In addition to the administrative withdrawal, Methow Headwaters pushed for federal legislation to permanently protect the land from large-scale mining, winning the support of U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both Democrats.

In May, Murray introduced and Cantwell co-sponsored the Methow Headwaters Protection Act of 2016 seeking permanent protection of the national forestland from large-scale mining. The bill did not pass, but in a joint news release on Friday, the senators said praised the BLM’s action, and pledged to continue to work in Congress for permanent protection.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, Friday’s notice prohibits the location of new mining claims on this portion of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, but does not prohibit ongoing or future mining exploration or extraction operations on valid pre-existing mining claims.

The action does not specifically stop Blue River’s efforts to explore for copper and develop a mine directly above Mazama.

Coon explained, “Once the segregation is in place, which it is now, no new information that is collected can be used to justify the validity of a claim.” She said her group does not know whether Blue River has perfected its mineral claim on Flagg Mountain, but noted, “Why would they want to do additional exploration if they already had the information?”

Blue River officials did not respond to a phone message on Friday.