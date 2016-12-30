Funeral Service Directory

The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi33° Sunny

Tonight

Lo18° Clear

Saturday

Hi29° Increasing Clouds

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi14° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo3° Mostly Clear

Friday, Dec. 30

Donald James Quigley, 84, of Wenatchee and formerly of Manson: 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Francis de Sales Parish, 215 W. Allen Ave., Chelan. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Arrangements by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Freda Hutchinson, 81, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. commemoration service at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, with Pastor Don Azevedo officiating. A reception will follow the service at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave.,…

