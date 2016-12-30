The Wenatchee World

Illinois woman makes teddy bears from gear of fallen first responders

by Christine ByersSt. Louis Post-Dispatch
FAIRFIELD, Ill. — Malachi Snyder carries a stuffed puppy around like a blankie, but lately has been putting it aside to climb on his mother’s bed to play with two teddy bears.

They’re very significant, but the 2-year-old doesn’t know it yet.

They are made from one of the St. Louis County police uniforms his father, Blake Snyder, 33, wore before being shot to death on duty Oct. 6.

Malachi’s mother, Elizabeth Snyder, 24, believes the bears have a good…

