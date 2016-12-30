Jill Marie Sundberg
Jill Marie Sundberg
August 4, 1985 - December 22, 2016
Jill Marie Sundberg, 31, of Quincy, WA, passed away on December 22, 2016. Jill
was born on Aug 4, 1985, in Quincy, to Greg and Janet (Zimbelman) Sundberg.
Jill lived her entire life in Quincy, graduating from Quincy High School in
2004. After graduation, in addition to raising her family, she worked various
jobs in Home Health Care and food services. During her younger years she
enjoyed snowboarding, camping and spending time on the river with her family
and friends. Family was very important to Jill. She adored her niece and
nephews, but her greatest joy in life was her four boys. Jill was kind
hearted, generous and very outgoing. Jill was loved by many and will be
missed.
Jill is survived by her sons: Zander, Drason, Kaleb and Brayden; mother, Janet
Sundberg; brother, Riley Sundberg; sister, Robbi (Julian) Rubio; grandparents,
Dick and Shirley Zimbelman; niece, Jada; and nephews, Julian and Rhogan. She
was preceded in death by father, Greg Sundberg; and grandparents, Marty and
Kay Sundberg.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2,
2017, at the Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave SW, Quincy, WA. Please
leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at
www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting
the family with arrangements.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy