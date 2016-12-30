Jill Marie Sundberg

August 4, 1985 - December 22, 2016

Jill Marie Sundberg, 31, of Quincy, WA, passed away on December 22, 2016. Jill

was born on Aug 4, 1985, in Quincy, to Greg and Janet (Zimbelman) Sundberg.

Jill lived her entire life in Quincy, graduating from Quincy High School in

2004. After graduation, in addition to raising her family, she worked various

jobs in Home Health Care and food services. During her younger years she

enjoyed snowboarding, camping and spending time on the river with her family

and friends. Family was very important to Jill. She adored her niece and

nephews, but her greatest joy in life was her four boys. Jill was kind

hearted, generous and very outgoing. Jill was loved by many and will be

missed.

Jill is survived by her sons: Zander, Drason, Kaleb and Brayden; mother, Janet

Sundberg; brother, Riley Sundberg; sister, Robbi (Julian) Rubio; grandparents,

Dick and Shirley Zimbelman; niece, Jada; and nephews, Julian and Rhogan. She

was preceded in death by father, Greg Sundberg; and grandparents, Marty and

Kay Sundberg.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2,

2017, at the Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave SW, Quincy, WA. Please

leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at

www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting

the family with arrangements.