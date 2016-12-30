Monte D. Moomaw

Wenatchee, WA

Monte D. Moomaw, 82, of Wenatchee, WA, crossed over on December 24, 2016, with

his wife and children by his side. Monte was born on December 6, 1934, in

Toppenish, WA, to Wallace and Ellen Moomaw. Monte attended Brewster High

School where he excelled at academics and athletics. He enlisted in the Air

Force for two years and then came back to Brewster to marry his high school

sweetheart, Marilyn Whitehall, on June 19, 1954. Monte was a man of many

trades. His adventures began at the age of seven, jockeying race horses. Over

the years, Monte was involved in endeavors which touched the lives of many. He

enjoyed adventures with his son, grandsons, and nephew “little” Monte. He was

proud of his native heritage, and came to love the Lord later in his life. He

was a member of the Eastmont Community Church, and a member of the Colville

Confederated Tribe.

Monte is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; his furry four-legged pardner,

Bandit; daughter, Debi (Dave) Jaquish of Wenatchee, WA; son, Doug Moomaw of

Okanogan, WA; daughter, Teresa Moomaw of Omak, WA; sister, Cherie Moomaw of

Omak, WA; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a great-great

grandson on the way; two nieces and two nephews. He is preceded in death by

his parents; and one nephew, Ted Jury.

There will be a Memorial Service in the spring at Saint Mary’s Mission.

Memorials can be made out to the Cancer Society or the St. Jude Children’s

Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel of

Okanogan, WA.