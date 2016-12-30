News of record

Chelan County
Burglaries
Reported Dec. 26: 12,300 block Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth.
Vehicle prowls
Reported Dec. 27: 9800 block Duncan Road, Leavenworth; 1600 block North Wenatchee Avenue.
Reported Dec. 28: 300 block Sunset Highway, Cashmere.
Douglas County
Vehicle prowls
Reported Dec. 24: 10 block Riverside Place, Rock Island.
