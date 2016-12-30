The Wenatchee World

Weather:

19°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Sunny

Tonight

Lo18° Clear

Saturday

Hi29° Increasing Clouds

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi14° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo3° Mostly Clear

News of record

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Chelan County

Burglaries

Reported Dec. 26: 12,300 block Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth.

Vehicle prowls

Reported Dec. 27: 9800 block Duncan Road, Leavenworth; 1600 block North Wenatchee Avenue.

Reported Dec. 28: 300 block Sunset Highway, Cashmere. 

Douglas County

Vehicle prowls

Reported Dec. 24: 10 block Riverside Place, Rock Island.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 