Old news | Golfing at Crescent Bar in 1969

by Linda Barta
100 years ago — 1916

♦ Bert Richardson is back in Wenatchee to visit. Richardson was for many years engaged in the blacksmith business in Wenatchee and has recently been living in Montana. He is planning to make his permanent home in Wendell, Idaho, and is now enrolled in a Portland auto school preparing to enter business with a brother-in-law in a garage and machine shop in Wendell.

♦ The marriage of Viana DeBord and Cecil Mason, both of Wenatchee, took place yesterday afternoon…

