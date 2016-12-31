Prep focus: Eastmont, Ephrata wrestling teams shine at Cat Classic

EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont and Ephrata wrestling teams each had fantastic days at the Paul Reasor Memorial Tournament, also known as the Cat Classic, at Eastmont High School on Friday. The host Wildcats and Tigers combined to capture seven of the tournament’s 14 championships, with Eastmont senior Jesus Salamanca earning both the 120-pound title and the award for the Most Outstanding Lightweight, given to the best wrestler in the 106-145 pound weight classes. Ellensburg won four individual championships and…