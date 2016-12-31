The Wenatchee World

Overnight

Lo18° Patchy Fog

Saturday

Hi28° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi26° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo13° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi19° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo2° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi14° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi17° Sunny

Prep focus: Eastmont, Ephrata wrestling teams shine at Cat Classic

by Brian DeShazo
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont and Ephrata wrestling teams each had fantastic days at the Paul Reasor Memorial Tournament, also known as the Cat Classic, at Eastmont High School on Friday. The host Wildcats and Tigers combined to capture seven of the tournament’s 14 championships, with Eastmont senior Jesus Salamanca earning both the 120-pound title and the award for the Most Outstanding Lightweight, given to the best wrestler in the 106-145 pound weight classes. Ellensburg won four individual championships and…

