Prep Friday: Eastmont boys basketball team outlasts North Central

by By World sports staff
SPOKANE — The Eastmont boys basketball squeezed out a tough road win against North Central on Friday in Spokane, edging the Indians by a final score of 57-53 to end 2016 on a high note.

The Wildcats got off to a roaring start, but let their early lead slip away by the end of the first quarter. Despite Eastmont’s efforts to flip the score in the second quarter, North Central sunk five 3-pointers to maintain its advantage heading into halftime.

