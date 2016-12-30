Retiring head of state system hopes it will soon be community colleges’ turn
In June, Marty Brown will retire from his job as executive director of the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, a job he’s held the past four years.
Brown did not have a background in education administration, so we asked him what he’s learned from the job.
Q: What did you learn about the state’s community colleges in the past four years, and what has surprised you about them?
Brown: I think I did not understand the complexity of…