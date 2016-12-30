State needs its two-year colleges, says system’s retiring chief

Washington’s community colleges are still struggling to recover from recession-era budget cuts, yet offer a solid path to many middle-skill jobs that pay good wages and are in high demand, says the outgoing director of the community-college system.

Marty Brown, who became executive director of the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges in 2012, also says the college system needs to do a better job of publicizing its best programs.

Brown announced his retirement earlier this month. He’ll leave…