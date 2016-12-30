Teen suspect in bridge assault charged as adult

WENATCHEE — The 17-year-old homeless youth accused of stabbing a runner as she crossed the Pipeline Bridge has been criminally charged as an adult.

State law mandates that Cameron T. Hodges of Leavenworth face charges of first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and minor in possession of alcohol in Chelan County Superior Court, rather than in a juvenile proceeding.

First-degree assault is a "serious violent offense" under state law. Defendants who are 16 or 17 at the time they're…