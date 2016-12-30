Turnover battle key for Huskies to have a chance against Alabama

ATLANTA — Ready for some blasphemy?

There is something Washington’s defense does better than Alabama’s. And it’s something the Huskies will have to continue to do well if they are to have any chance of winning the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday against the No. 1 Crimson Tide, whose players have spent the past two days here answering questions about whether their team might be among the greatest ever.

Alabama leads the country in scoring defense, rushing defense and total…