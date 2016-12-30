The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi33° Sunny

Tonight

Lo18° Clear

Saturday

Hi29° Increasing Clouds

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi14° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo3° Mostly Clear

Wagons provide happier way to transport patients in hospital

by Carmen GeorgeThe Fresno Bee
FRESNO, Calif. — Six-year-old Jaskaran Singh gleefully pulled a red Radio Flyer wagon transporting some precious cargo — his little brother — around a floor at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County earlier this month.

These wagon rides are 4-year-old Arshveer Singh’s preferred method of transport around the hospital, far superior to being pushed around in a wheelchair or medical transport bed. It’s part of brother-bonding time.

“I like to play around with him in the wagon,” Jaskaran said. “I…

