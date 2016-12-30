World Photos | The Best of 2016

Wenatchee World photo editor Don Seabrook and photographer Mike Bonnicksen cover a lot of territory to snap award-winning images for the newspaper. They do outstanding work on a regular basis.

I asked Don and Mike to provide their three favorite photographs from 2016, along with a brief description of what they like about the image and the original caption.

Click here for a photo gallery of what photo editor Don Seabrook thinks are his top 20 images of 2016.