WVC men’s basketball team finishes fourth at tough tournament

The Wenatchee Valley College men’s basketball team played three games at the CDA Inn-vitational in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, this week, going 1-2 and taking fourth place at the tournament, hosted by North Idaho College. But, despite finishing with a losing record, it was a highly successful week for the Knights.

WVC went up against three four-year colleges with more experience and size than most teams the Knights have seen this season. And, against three squads that, in coach Brett McGinnis’s…