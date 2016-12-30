Zags use balance to rout Waves

SPOKANE — Center Przemek Karnowski and guard Nigel Williams-Goss each scored 16 points to lead a balanced scoring effort of five players in double figures in seventh-ranked Gonzaga’s 92-62 win over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs built on their best start in program history, now at 13-0. Pepperdine (4-9) has lost 32 straight games to Gonzaga, including 19 consecutive on the road against the Bulldogs.

Also contributing for the Bulldogs were guards Jordan Mathews (15 points) and Silas Melson…