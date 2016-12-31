The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi27° Patchy Fog then Chance Snow and Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi27° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi19° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo2° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi14° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi17° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Partly Cloudy

Art of Community | Chacons working to build a kinder community

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

This is the third of a series of columns exploring our immigrant community — what they bring to our region and the challenges they face — and how others in our community are responding. 

Community leaders Jorge and Alma Chacón are deeply disturbed by the anti-immigrant and anti-minority rhetoric in the recently concluded presidential campaign, which has led to high anxiety among Latinos in our valley. But they believe this situation creates opportunities to build a stronger community and a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 