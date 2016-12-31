Art of Community | Chacons working to build a kinder community
This is the third of a series of columns exploring our immigrant community — what they bring to our region and the challenges they face — and how others in our community are responding.
Community leaders Jorge and Alma Chacón are deeply disturbed by the anti-immigrant and anti-minority rhetoric in the recently concluded presidential campaign, which has led to high anxiety among Latinos in our valley. But they believe this situation creates opportunities to build a stronger community and a…