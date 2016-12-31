Chelan-Douglas Trends: Marital status of female population age 15 and over

The size and path of these statistics offer insights into household formation, a key socio-economic event. The insights from the trends among these groups can help businesses and advertisers to better understand a local market. Combined with age detail, this indicator might also assist public school planners in fashioning forecasts on future enrollments.

This indicator measures the marital status of the female population age 15 and older in Chelan and douglas Counties, both individually and combined. The four marital categories are: Now Married, Never Married, Separated / Divorced, and Widowed. Each category is presented as its share of the total female population age 15 and older.

Note: This information comes from a survey, so the data presented are estimates.

Where are we?

During 2015, as a share of the total female population age 15 or older, the marital status of the female population in Chelan and Douglas counties combined was:

<> 49.6 percent were “Now Married”, decreasing from 57.7 percent since 2005.

<> 27.6 percent were “Never Married”, increasing from 20.6 percent since 2005.

<> 15.3 percent were “Separated or Divorced”, increasing from 13.8 percent since 2005.

<> 7.4 percent were “Widowed”, decreasing from 7.9 percent since 2005.

By comparison in Washington State during 2015, as a share of the total female population age 15 or older, the marital status of the female population was:

<> 49.6 percent were “Now Married”, decreasing from 52.4 percent since 2005.

<> 27.6 percent were “Never Married”, increasing from 24.5 percent since 2005.

<> 15.3 percent were “Separated or Divorced”, equaling 15.3 percent in 2005.

<> 8.9 percent were “Widowed”, increasing from 7.8 percent since 2005.

In the U.S. during 2015, as a share of the total female population age 15 or older, the marital status of the female population was:

<> 45.9 percent were “Now Married”, decreasing from 51.0 percent since 2005.

<> 30.5 percent were “Never Married”, increasing from 25.5 percent since 2005.

<> 14.6 percent were “Separated or Divorced”, increasing from 14.1 percent since 2005.

<> 8.9 percent were “Widowed”, decreasing from 9.4 percent since 2005.

— Sources: U.S. Department of Commerce: U.S. Census Bureau – American Community Survey

The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Analysis is a multi-college program at Eastern Washington University. The institute, staff and students, gathered the statistical data, wrote the explanations.