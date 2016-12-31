Everyday Business | Get crackin’: Lots to do in the new year

And you thought 2016 bustled with activities? We’ve just begun the new year and already our business calendar is filling up with, well, business. Take a look:

BYTES & BREWS

Peshastin inventor and entrepreneurial hotshot Melissa Ortega will be joined by Confluence Health’s tech whiz Robert Pageler for discussions on start-ups and IT in healthcare. Join them at GWATA’s monthly Tech Talk & Happy Hour starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. Info: ow.ly/XUXT307xuC3.

TAFFETA FLATTERS MY GIRLISH FIGURE

Two big shows will take place in January to help you brides get that wedding ceremony just perfect. NCW Bridal Premier, touted as the largest bridal show in the region, runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) at Town Toyota Center. (Info: facebook.com/ncw.bridal.premiere/.) And the Bella Sera Event, complete with an on-stage fashion show, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. (Info:facebook.com/BellaSeraWenatchee.)

WHAT SUP IN 2017?

Economist and futurist Mark Anderson will again give his predictions for the top business developments in the coming year. This guy foretold the Great Recession of 2007 and the fall of oil prices and continues to have a 95 percent accuracy rate. His predictions will be streamed live beginning at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, Wenatchee. Info: ow.ly/AEWS307xuuh.

TWINKLE TOES

Believe it or not, half a dozen prominent business and civic leaders will two-step onto the stage during a local version of “Dancing with the Stars.” Set to perform are Cheri Dudek of Orchard Corset, Dan Lanager of KOHO Radio, Kyle Eberth of Wenatchee Valley Young Life, Wenatchee City Councilwoman Ruth Esparza, retiring Sen. Linda Evans Parlette and — what the heck? — this newspaper’s own fearless leader Rufus “Boogie Down” Woods. See them at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Info: ow.ly/k9Iq307xyWR.

FRUITS OF EDUCATION

Ag folks can stretch their brains in coming weeks at six programs hosted by Washington State University Tree Fruit Extension:

<> The annual Chelan Hort Meeting starts at 9 a.m. Jan. 16 at Chelan High School.

<> North Central Washington Stone Fruit Day, 8:45 a.m. Jan. 17, Wenatchee Convention Center.

<> NCW Pear Day, 8:45 a.m. Jan. 18, Wenatchee Convention Center.

<> NCW Apple Day, 8:45 a.m. Jan. 19, Wenatchee Convention Center.

<> Cherry Institute, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20, Yakima Convention Center.

<> Okanogan Hort Association Meeting, 9 a.m. Feb. 7, Okanogan County Agriplex, Omak.

Info: treefruit.wsu.edu/events/.

MINDFUL OF THE ENVIRONMENT

Businesses and employees are encouraged to perform an ecologically mindful act as part of Tread Lightly Friday, an all-day event that takes place every Friday across the Wenatchee Valley. This could be as simple as riding a bike to work, composting waste or eating a take-out lunch from re-usable containers. Anything, really, to help reduce the community’s carbon footprint. Participating businesses grab attention on the event’s Facebook page. Info: facebook.com/TreadlightlyFriday/.

TIP FOR BUYING A HOUSE

The Washington State Housing Finance Commission will hold a free home-buyers class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at 317 N. Mission St., Suite 300, Wenatchee. Participants who complete the class will receive a certificate good for 4 percent of their home loan as down payment assistance or for closing costs. Well, it’s actually a no-interest loan with zero monthly payments that becomes due when you sell or refinance the home. Seating is limited, so register in advance by calling 888-4001.

This weekly column is compiled from “Everyday Business,” a blog by World reporter Mike Irwin. You can reach him at 665-1179 or irwin@wenatcheeworld.com.