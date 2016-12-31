Homeless in the cold

WENATCHEE — With near zero cold in the forecast next week, most of us will be turning up the heat, lighting the woodstove and hunkering down in our cozy homes.

But what about those whose only homes are their vehicles, a patch of ground beneath a bridge or among a grove of trees, a doorway or aN improvised shelter? While not a good situation at any time, those situations can be all the more life-threatening when temperatures drop below freezing.

Temperatures…