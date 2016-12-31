The Wenatchee World

Weather:

11°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi23° Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi27° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi19° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo2° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi14° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi17° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Partly Cloudy

Homeless in the cold

by Rick Steigmeyer
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — With near zero cold in the forecast next week, most of us will be turning up the heat, lighting the woodstove and hunkering down in our cozy homes.

But what about those whose only homes are their vehicles, a patch of ground beneath a bridge or among a grove of trees, a doorway or aN improvised shelter? While not a good situation at any time, those situations can be all the more life-threatening when temperatures drop below freezing. 

Temperatures…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 