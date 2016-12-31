The Wenatchee World

Related content

Man treated for gunshot wound

by K.C. Mehaffey
Public Safety
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police were called to Central Washington Hospital on Friday night after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The 23-year-old East Wenatchee man claimed he fell and was impaled by a stick, but medical professionals determined he had been shot, said Wenatchee Police Cpl. Tim Lykken.

Police responded to the hospital at about 9:40 p.m. and attempted to interview the man, but he was not cooperative, Lykken said.

He said police could…

