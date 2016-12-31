30 Under 35 | Next question: Oly Mingo

The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s “30 Under 35” program honored young community leaders earlier ​last year​. We tap their thoughts in this Sunday interview series.

Oly Mingo, 32

Creative director, North 40 Productions

A graduate of Wenatchee High School and alumni of video production at Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center, Mingo started his own production company immediately after high school. He is a founding member of North 40 Productions and, with his creative team, has filmed across North America to produce commercial and documentary videos. His works have been seen by millions of viewers via PBS, Netflix, Hulu, Universal Sports and international film festivals.

​​Q. What accomplishments are you most proud of?

​​A. ​I sit on the board of the Leavenworth Film Festival and ​am​ actively engaged in sharing​ my passion for film and visual storytelling with aspiring youth.

​​Q. What are your goals?

​​A. As a new father, I’m excited about creating Northwest-themed children’s media. In the short term, North 40 simultaneously produc​ed​ two feature length documentaries of utmost relevancy to Central Washington culture and ecology. One of those documentaries — “Lifted” — celebrates hometown ski culture, and ​the ​other — “Living in the Era of Megafires” — explores the region’s wildfire epidemic. Both premiered in 2016.

​​Q. How are you contributing to the success of your community?

​​A. I take great pride and feel most blessed to be a part of the Greater Wenatchee community! I hope to continue to advocate, engage and inspire youth towards a future in digital media and creative storytelling. Through job shadowing and mentorships, I’ve worked closely in advising and consulting with Skills Center cinematography staff and students towards real-world relevancy and industry opportunities. I provide instruction and keynote speaking at the annual Icicle Creek Young Filmmakers Camp and created/sponsor the “Promising Young Filmmakers Award” at the Leavenworth Film Festival. Filmmaking has opened my eyes to opportunities I’ve never dreamed​ of​, and I will advocate the craft for my lifetime.

Outside of creative and educational opportunities, I sit on the board of the Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce. As a​n​ Entiat resident since 1994, I’m excited for an opportunity to contribute and give back to my hometown.

— Compiled by Mike Irwin, World staff