Rear-end crash injures three

OMAK — A Riverside man was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak Friday night after rear-ending another vehicle on Highway 97 near Omak. Two Okanogan residents were injured but not transported to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A condition for Glendon G. Allen, 67, of Riverside, was not available on Saturday.

He was driving south at about a half-mile north of Omak when the car in front of him slowed to make a right turn, a report…