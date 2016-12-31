Two injured in crash near Pateros

METHOW — Two adults were injured and three children were unharmed when the vehicle they were in weaved back and forth between guardrails on Highway 153 before going down a bank and landing on its top near Methow on Friday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol reports.
Jackie F. Jones, 63, who was driving the Ford Expedition, and passenger Tina M. Jones, 27, both of Bridgeport, were transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster, a State Patrol report said. Their conditions…
