According to White, Rousey’s career likely over

LAS VEGAS — Ronda Rousey has not announced a decision about her future as a professional fighter, but UFC president Dana White does not expect her to return.

During an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, White said he had spoken to Rousey recently and did not get the sense she wishes to fight again.

“Her spirits are good and she’s doing her own thing,” White said Tuesday. “In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right…