Area sports tourism rises once more in 2016

2016 was a record-setting year for sports tourism spending in the Wenatchee Valley. Bolstered by economic impact in a wide variety of categories, an estimated $8.35 million was spent here by visitors participating in or attending tournaments and events, according to analysis compiled by Wenatchee Valley Sports. This is up 9.7 percent over the previous high, set in 2015. Sports impact has been measured in the Wenatchee Valley annually since 2007.

Youth baseball/softball led the way at $1.17 million, followed…