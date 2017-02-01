The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo13° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo14° Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Friday

Hi24° Snow

Friday Night

Lo23° Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo34° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi37° Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

Monday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

Bill would delist wolves in four counties

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

OLYMPIA — State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, wants to take gray wolves off the state’s endangered species list in four counties, including Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille.

The 7th District lawmaker is sponsoring House Bill 1872, which was referred to the House Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday.

“We’ve got four counties that have 16 of the 19 packs, so let’s delist them there,” he said.

Kretz noted that his district has experienced the vast majority of wolf…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 