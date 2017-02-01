Bill would delist wolves in four counties

OLYMPIA — State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, wants to take gray wolves off the state’s endangered species list in four counties, including Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille.

The 7th District lawmaker is sponsoring House Bill 1872, which was referred to the House Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday.

“We’ve got four counties that have 16 of the 19 packs, so let’s delist them there,” he said.

Kretz noted that his district has experienced the vast majority of wolf…