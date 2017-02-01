The Wenatchee World





BYU poses real test for No. 1 Gonzaga

by Jim MeehanThe Spokesman-Review
College Sports
BYU was one of the last obstacles in Gonzaga's rise to No. 1 in 2013.

The Cougars will be the first test Thursday for the current Zags as they try to retain their No. 1 ranking — and first place in the WCC, for that matter.

Gonzaga (22-0, 10-0 WCC) holds a one-game lead over Saint Mary's (19-2, 9-1) with third-place BYU (16-7, 7-3) trying to make up ground on the leaders.

It'll be the first time BYU has entertained…

