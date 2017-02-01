December jobless rate flattens even as tourism, health care surge

WENATCHEE — Year-end hiring surges in tourism and health care helped balance job losses in other sectors to maintain December's unemployment rate at 6.8 percent in Chelan and Douglas counties.

The tally — equal to December 2015 — was the only time in 2016 that the jobless rate for the two-county area didn't rise in year-over-year comparisons. Unemployment increases in the previous 11 months ranged from 0.2 to 1.1 percentage points.

Ample snow and a busy holiday travel season fueled…