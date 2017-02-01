Donna L. (Boyles) Whitman

Spokane Valley, WA

Donna L. (Boyles) Whitman passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord

on January 28, 2017, at the age of 93. Donna was born in Monitor, WA, on

August 14, 1923. She was the sixth of ten children born to Raymond and Grace

(Shotwell) Boyles. Donna spent her youth growing up in the Monitor-Wenatchee

Valley area.

She met and married Gilbert (Gib) Whitman in June 1941. In 1954, the couple

moved to Ephrata, WA, and returned to Wenatchee in 1967, where they started an

apple orchard. Donna was one of many women who packed apples for the Columbia

Fruit Packers in Monitor, WA, every fall.

In 1959, Donna join the JC Penney Co. as an office manager, retiring in 1980.

Once retired, Gib and Donna traveled every winter to Arizona, returning in the

spring to their summer retreat at Lake Chelan. They enjoyed their retired

years traveling in their R.V., making new friends until 1992, when Gib fell

ill.

Donna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Donna enjoyed crocheting,

embroidery, gardening, canning, mastering large jigsaw puzzles and playing

cards. She also enjoyed square dancing and making special jams for all her

family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years; sisters: Wilma

Crage, Catherine Cusworth, Barbara Holmes, Nancy Hoffman, and Margaret Bryant;

brothers: Lyman Boyles, Robert Boyles, Raymond Boyles, Jr, and Richard Boyles.

Donna is survived by her daughters: Dorothy “Dottie” Gallaway, Spokane, WA,

Joyce (Dick) Matthews, Casa Grande, AZ, Pamela (Randy) Pitts, Cheney, WA; ten

grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; plus

numerous nieces and nephews. Donna was the heart and strength of our family

and will be sorely missed.

Donna will be laid to rest next to her husband at Pines Cemetery. A

Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Mausoleum at Pines Cemetery,

1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA, on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 12:00

p.m. with viewing available from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a gathering

of friends and family at the Arbor Grove Mobile Home Park Clubhouse located on

Mission and Barker in Spokane Valley.