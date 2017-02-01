Dutch Bros to donate Friday’s proceeds to heart patient’s medical expenses

WENATCHEE — Dutch Bros Wenatchee Valley this Friday will help the family of a man who underwent heart surgery by donating the day’s proceeds to assist with medical expenses.

In November, Erik Rodriguez, 22, was diagnosed with a heart disease after being transported to the University of Washington Medical Center. Rodriguez underwent a heart transplant on Jan. 27 and is now in recovery. Rodriguez and his family hope he will again be able to lead a normal life.

Rodriguez’ brother Ivan works as a manager for Dutch Bros Wenatchee Valley.

Said local franchise owners Jimmy and Danielle Crocker, “We have known the Rodriguez family for many years, and they have been so incredibly kind and generous with our Dutch Bros family. It pains us to witness such a frightening time, for people so dear to our heart. We know how expensive this process has been and we are hopeful Erik will make a complete recovery.”

The first Wenatchee Dutch Bros opened in May 2007 and there are now three shops in the Wenatchee area employing over 20 baristas. Follow Dutch Bros Wenatchee on Facebook /DutchBrosWenatcheeWA

