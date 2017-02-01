Flagel’s path

It’s barely noticeable driving along Kimber Road in Cashmere other than a few random snow piles in a vacant lot near the road. But from above, the five-foot-wide paths are very noticeable, cut through 15-inch deep snow in a figure-eight pattern.
During the day, you also might see Janet Flagel and her two-year-old golden retriever Maggie Jo walking along one of the paths.
When Janet Flagel, 75, had knee replacement surgery two years ago and then again this year, she…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.