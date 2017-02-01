The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo13° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo14° Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Friday

Hi24° Snow

Friday Night

Lo23° Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo34° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi37° Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

Monday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

Flagel’s path

by By Don SeabrookWorld Photo Editor
Send to Kindle
Print This

It’s barely noticeable driving along Kimber Road in Cashmere other than a few random snow piles in a vacant lot near the road. But from above, the five-foot-wide paths are very noticeable, cut through 15-inch deep snow in a figure-eight pattern.

During the day, you also might see Janet Flagel and her two-year-old golden retriever Maggie Jo walking along one of the paths.

When Janet Flagel, 75, had knee replacement surgery two years ago and then again this year, she…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 