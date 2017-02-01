Flagel’s path

It’s barely noticeable driving along Kimber Road in Cashmere other than a few random snow piles in a vacant lot near the road. But from above, the five-foot-wide paths are very noticeable, cut through 15-inch deep snow in a figure-eight pattern.

During the day, you also might see Janet Flagel and her two-year-old golden retriever Maggie Jo walking along one of the paths.

When Janet Flagel, 75, had knee replacement surgery two years ago and then again this year, she…