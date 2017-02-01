Forest Service plans restoration projects

NCW — The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is planning two major restoration projects in Okanogan County, near Twisp and Tonasket.

The projects are designed to reduce the likelihood of severe wildfires and create a more resilient ecosystem, according to news releases from the U.S. Forest Service.

The Mission Restoration Project covers just over 50,000 acres south and west of Twisp, in the Buttermilk and Libby Creek areas.

The proposal includes logging almost 2,000 acres, thinning about 8,300 acres and prescribed fire…