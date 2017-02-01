Funeral Service Directory
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
Ann Carrigan, 60, of Ephrata: 11 a.m. service at Nicoles Funeral Home. Viewing will be held at 9 a.m. until the service begins. Following the service, a no-host lunch will be held at Time Out Pizza. Arrangements by Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata.
Randy Uhrich, 62, of Wenatchee: Noon funeral service at First United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Lucile Lamotte, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service at the North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson.
Elizabeth Oakes, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. celebration of life, with lunch to follow, at Faith Presbyterian Church at 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
