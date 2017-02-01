The Wenatchee World

Huskies get another offensive lineman commit

SEATTLE — Jaxson Kirkland, a three-star offensive lineman from Portland’s Jesuit High School, made a commitment to the Washington Huskies late Monday night, likely rounding out another top-25 recruiting class ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The 6-foot-7, 304-pound Kirkland last week backed away from a previous commitment to UCLA. He chose the Huskies over Oregon.

Kirkland is the son of Dean Kirkland, a captain and starting guard on the Huskies’ 1990 Pac-10 championship team that defeated Iowa in the Rose…

