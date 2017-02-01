Jose C. Rubio
Jose C. Rubio
Quincy, WA
Jose C. Rubio, age 51, of Quincy, WA, passed away on January 28, 2017,
surrounded by his loved ones. Jose was a beloved husband, father and friend.
Jose was born in Michoacan, Mexico. In his early teens, he decided to have a
better life, so he decided to come to the United States. He made his way to
the state of Washington and started working in the surrounding areas. He soon
became a U.S. citizen, making his living in the Tri-Cities and Quincy areas.
He was a very hard worker and loved by all. He was a very responsible person.
He loved spending time outside with his roosters and in his gardens. He
married his wife, Yolanda Rubio, in 2008, and they were together ever since.
He loved spending time with his wife, and together, they took care of their
small business in town. His last days he spent surrounded by his loved ones.
He was always a very joyful and cheerful person. He’ll be truly missed. He’s
smiling down from heaven as we celebrate his life.
Viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017,
at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. SE, Quincy, WA. Mass of the
Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2017,
at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy, followed by burial service in the
Quincy Valley Cemetery. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their
online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel,
Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
