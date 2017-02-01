Log rolling arrives at UW

SEATTLE — It looked like it might be easy.

The brightly-colored, large tube was floating so harmlessly, playfully almost, in the pool at the University of Washington’s Intramural Activities Building, that it practically begged people to step out and try it.

And that’s just what a group of fitness instructors and a University of Washington aquatics director did over the weekend when the Key Logs — portable, synthetic “logs” created by a family of champion log rollers — were first…