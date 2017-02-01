The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

Today

Hi27° Sunny

Tonight

Lo15° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi23° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Wintry Mix

Sunday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Log rolling arrives at UW

by The Seattle Times
SEATTLE — It looked like it might be easy.

The brightly-colored, large tube was floating so harmlessly, playfully almost, in the pool at the University of Washington’s Intramural Activities Building, that it practically begged people to step out and try it.

And that’s just what a group of fitness instructors and a University of Washington aquatics director did over the weekend when the Key Logs — portable, synthetic “logs” created by a family of champion log rollers — were first…

