M’s sign local lefty to deal

Nick Hagadone has a chance to return home.

The big left-hander, who graduated from Sumner High School and played collegiately at the University of Washington, has signed a minor league contract with the Mariners with an invite to spring training.

Hagadone, 31, spent all of 2016 rehabilitating after undergoing surgery in February to repair a fracture in the elbow of his throwing arm. It was his second such procedure on the elbow. In July of 2015, Dr. James Andrews performed…