Omak doctor’s probation lifted

by K.C. Mehaffey
OLYMPIA — An Omak doctor who was disciplined by the state Medical Quality Assurance Commission three years ago is no longer on probation, the state Department of Health announced in a news release Monday.

William L. Dienst, 57, had his license placed on probation after he was found smoking marijuana in his call room at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket while awaiting test results for a patient in 2011, the state commission charged.

At the time, a Commission attorney said…

