Tracy Warner | Our state moves to the front line

President Donald Trump sent the world into a frenzy Friday with his temporary ban on refugees and travel from seven mostly Muslim countries. For a rational person with a nonsociopathic degree of compassion, it made no sense. Such an order would not protect the United States, but likely intensify its insecurity. It would not prevent terrorism, but provoke it. Tens of thousands of innocent and endangered people will suffer. The order would succeed only in making the new administration appear…