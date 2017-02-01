Police: Illicit drug delivery to inmate never arrived

WENATCHEE — A woman is accused of arranging a $400 delivery of narcotics to her jailed husband ... but as far as police can tell, the drugs disappeared en route.

Angela E. Karas, 35, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with conspiracy to deliver heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs to Patrick Wayne Karas, 52, while the latter was held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

The drugs, which also included the addiction-treatment medication Suboxone, the anxiety suppressor Xanax…