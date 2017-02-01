Prep Tuesday: Omak boys basketball team ends Chelan’s winning streak

OMAK — The Chelan boys basketball team went to Omak on Tuesday with momentum at its back. It didn’t take long for the host Pioneers to seize the momentum for themselves.

Omak came out on its senior night quickly, jumping out to a seven-point lead, and the Pioneers finished strong, allowing just 16 points after halftime in a 56-42 win over the Goats at Omak High School. The win ended Chelan’s five-game winning streak, and while the Goats still have…