The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi27° Sunny

Tonight

Lo15° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi23° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Wintry Mix

Sunday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Radioactive spread at Hanford halts demolition

by By Annette CaryTri-City Herald
Send to Kindle
Print This

RICHLAND — Demolition of Hanford’s Plutonium Finishing Plant halted Monday after a spread of radioactive contamination outside the plant Friday afternoon.

The cause is being investigated but demolition is expected to restart this week.

About 4:45 p.m. Friday a radiation monitor alarm sounded near the part of the plant where demolition had been underway earlier but had stopped for the day. A work crew was outside applying fixative to contain any radioactive contamination on a waste pile.

Workers at the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 