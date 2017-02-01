Radioactive spread at Hanford halts demolition

RICHLAND — Demolition of Hanford’s Plutonium Finishing Plant halted Monday after a spread of radioactive contamination outside the plant Friday afternoon.

The cause is being investigated but demolition is expected to restart this week.

About 4:45 p.m. Friday a radiation monitor alarm sounded near the part of the plant where demolition had been underway earlier but had stopped for the day. A work crew was outside applying fixative to contain any radioactive contamination on a waste pile.

Workers at the…