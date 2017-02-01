Raiders’ Vegas relocation very much in question

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Raiders' bid to relocate to Las Vegas has hit another financial roadblock that could put the team's planned move to the desert in jeopardy, a source said.

With billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson angrily withdrawing from the Raiders' stadium deal on Monday, investment bank Goldman Sachs is also re-evaluating its relationship with the planned deal, a source close to the negotiations told multiple sources familiar to the situation.

Adelson had previously committed $650 million to get…