Robert Chester Masoner, Jr.

February 22, 1920 - January 25, 2017

Robert Chester Masoner, Jr., 96, passed away January 25, 2017, under hospice

care. He was born on February 22, 1920, in Kemp, TX. After graduating high

school, Bob worked with the Civilian Conservation Corps for four years in

Colorado, then moved to Los Angeles where he worked for Coca Cola Company and

North America Aviation. Drafted into the Army in 1943, he served combat duty

in the Philipines, then to Japan where he was discharged in 1946. He enrolled

in Santa Monica City College for two years, transferred to UCLA taking

accounting, and then worked for Good Year for eight years. Bob bought an

orchard with brother-in-law, Frank Saitta, in 1962. He retired from the

orchard in 1986, after that he spent summers in Wenatchee and winters in

Desert Hot Springs, until 2013 when he stayed full-time in Wenatchee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Cleo Saitta and

Helen Eardly.