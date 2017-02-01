The Wenatchee World

Robert Chester Masoner, Jr.

Robert Chester Masoner, Jr.

February 22, 1920 - January 25, 2017

Robert Chester Masoner, Jr., 96, passed away January 25, 2017, under hospice
care. He was born on February 22, 1920, in Kemp, TX. After graduating high
school, Bob worked with the Civilian Conservation Corps for four years in
Colorado, then moved to Los Angeles where he worked for Coca Cola Company and
North America Aviation. Drafted into the Army in 1943, he served combat duty
in the Philipines, then to Japan where he was discharged in 1946. He enrolled
in Santa Monica City College for two years, transferred to UCLA taking
accounting, and then worked for Good Year for eight years. Bob bought an
orchard with brother-in-law, Frank Saitta, in 1962. He retired from the
orchard in 1986, after that he spent summers in Wenatchee and winters in
Desert Hot Springs, until 2013 when he stayed full-time in Wenatchee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Cleo Saitta and
Helen Eardly.

