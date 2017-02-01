The Wenatchee World

Rudy Rene Martinez Hernandez

Memoriam
Rudy Rene Martinez Hernandez, 32, of Monitor, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

