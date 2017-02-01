Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Come together?

I read perhaps the silliest Safety Valve letter I have ever read, titled “Hypocrisy abounds,” published Jan. 25. In this letter the author laments about how the mean Democrats aren’t swooning over Donald Trump’s Electoral College election.

He questions Congressman John Lewis’ statement, that he does not view Trump’s election as “legitimate,” because the government of Russia interfered in the process for the benefit of Trump. The author apparently believes the Russians would never do any such thing.…