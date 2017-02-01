Segura pumped to play alongside Cano

The question came from a fan during one of the "Dugout Discussions" at Mariners' FanFest on Saturday.

Jean Segura was asked: "What was your reaction when you found out you would be playing next to your friend, Robinson Cano?"

Segura broke into a grin and raised his hands over his head, imitating a celebration that was part dance and part hand waving. It drew a roar from the crowd.

The Mariners hope Segura will have fans making similar reactions to…